Jeremih & 4Batz Deliver Autumn Vibes On Scintillating Collab "Sick"

BYAlexander Cole103 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
jeremih-4-batz-sickjeremih-4-batz-sick
Jeremih & 4Batz did their thing here.

Jeremih & 4Batz are two artists who operate within the same genre but come from two different generations. Overall, Jeremih has been in the game for a very long time. Meanwhile, 4Batz is someone who actually came to prominence recently thanks to his From The Block Performance. Since that time, he has received co-signs from a plethora of massive artists, including the likes of both Drake and Kanye West. Recently, Jeremih and 4Batz teamed up on a new song called "Sick."

With this new track, we get some slow-jam vibes just in time for the autumn season that has brought about changes to the leaves, early darkness, and a bit of cold. This is a track that certainly works to both artist's strengths, even if at times, they sound very similar to one another. At the end of the day, this cut is purely about the vibes and the mood the track puts you in. When you think of it that way, this is a song that is going to be quite successful at capturing your attention and getting on your r&b playlists.

Let us know what you think of this new track from Jeremih & 4Batz, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is a solid collaboration that you will be coming back to? Or were you underwhelmed by the new song? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Adin Ross Reveals Drake & Chino Pacas' "Modo Capone" Music Video Cost $2 Million

Jeremih & 4Batz Have Chemistry

Quotable Lyrics:

You acting like you lost
Like I'm not a boss
Girl, knock that shit off
Girl, come and break me off
Done with the kissing games
Tired of playing charades
Been sending flowers for days
You be having your way

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
...