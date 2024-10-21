Jeremih & 4Batz Deliver Autumn Vibes On Scintillating Collab "Sick"

Jeremih & 4Batz did their thing here.

Jeremih & 4Batz are two artists who operate within the same genre but come from two different generations. Overall, Jeremih has been in the game for a very long time. Meanwhile, 4Batz is someone who actually came to prominence recently thanks to his From The Block Performance. Since that time, he has received co-signs from a plethora of massive artists, including the likes of both Drake and Kanye West. Recently, Jeremih and 4Batz teamed up on a new song called "Sick."

With this new track, we get some slow-jam vibes just in time for the autumn season that has brought about changes to the leaves, early darkness, and a bit of cold. This is a track that certainly works to both artist's strengths, even if at times, they sound very similar to one another. At the end of the day, this cut is purely about the vibes and the mood the track puts you in. When you think of it that way, this is a song that is going to be quite successful at capturing your attention and getting on your r&b playlists.

Jeremih & 4Batz Have Chemistry

