Skilla Baby Taps Hunxho, Toosii, 4batz & More For "Crack Music 3"

Skilla Baby expands his fan-favorite series.

The rollout began back in early October with his unexpected 4batz collab, "So Bad." It would then end on November 8 with the braggadocious and threatening single "Jwett." Crack Music 3 looks to cap off a strong year for Skilla Baby, who's been on multiple star-led projects. G Herbo , Maxo Kream, the late Rich Homie Quan , DaBaby , are just a few to list. Additionally, his solo catalog has been bolstered to a great extent with The Coldest and then it's subsequent deluxe . You can stream Crack Music 3 on your favorite streaming platforms with the links below.

Skilla Baby is continuing a mixtape series that his fanbase has vouched for time and time again. That is his Crack Music projects, and this weekend, the third installment has arrived. The Detroit rapper is bringing it back to life after two years with 16 new cuts. Features on the project include 2024 XXL Freshmans Hunxho and 4batz, Toosii , Tee Grizzley, and Peezy. The lineage of Crack Music tapes traces back to 2020, about five years after dropping some loosies. Throughout his career, he has been a fairly versatile artist. He's able to go more pop rap and melodic. But on Crack Music 3 (and the rest of them), Skilla Baby is ditching that for more straightforward trap cuts.

