G Herbo & Skilla Baby Get Active On "Shoot"

G Herbo is back once again with a new 2024 release called "Shoot", featuring the likes of Detroit star, Skilla Baby. Over the last several months, the Chicago, Illinois native has been putting on for his hometown, dropping singles and features left and right. This year, we have seen the "PTSD" artist team up with Hotblock Jmoe, Chief Keef, 21 Lil Harold, Aarne, Kerch Dolla, and more. On the solo front, Herbo has put out "Subject", a freestyle over BossMan Dlow's "Get In With Me", and now "Shoot". With this prolific release pattern, the hope is that G Herbo delivers a new album/mixtape for 2024.

But while we wait for that, what does this Skilla Baby collaboration have to offer up? Well, to be frank, it's sadly formulaic. The chorus from the rising talent is pretty forgettable and extremely repetitive. With a title like "Shoot" and previous knowledge of these two's discographies, you might have a good guess as to what the song is about. While there is nothing wrong with rapping about street violence and stakeouts, the execution feels too one-note. It is cool to see Skilla Baby and Herbo work alongside each other, but the final product is just too lackluster for their standards. Still, give the song a try with the music video link below.

"Shoot"- G Herbo & Skilla Baby

Quotable Lyrics: