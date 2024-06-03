Hotblock Jmoe & G Herbo Bring Chicago Grittiness To New Track "FASHO"

Jmoe and Herbo have a banger on their hands.

Chicago drill/Chicago hip-hop has to be one of the most entertaining and hype subgenres. So, what happens when you combine two artists from there who live and breathe this stuff? Well, you get one heck of an all gas no brakes track like "FASHO" by Hotblock Jmoe and G Herbo. This is the latest offering from the Dolton, Illinois native, who is looking to stamp his name in Chicago rap history as one of the best to do it.

As we said, "FASHO" keeps the flame lit the entire way through. That is thanks to Hotblock and G Herbo bringing cutthroat bars and that Midwest, blue-collar attitude over a crisp trap instrumental. "We catch n**** lackin', hawk 'em down, stand ovеr and over clappin' (Come here)". Jmoe does not let the star power of the guest deter him one bit. He holds his own and goes bar for bar, all while bringing a smooth and easy-to-hear flow.

Listen To "FASHO" By Hotblock Jmoe & G Herbo

"FASHO" is quickly becoming a hit for Jmoe. In just its first few days of being out, it has shot up to his most popular song on Spotify. It has picked up over 135,000 streams, as well as over 131,000 views on YouTube. We suggest you hop on the bandwagon before it is too late. You can check out the brand-new music video with the link above.

What are your thoughts on "FASHO" by Hotblock Jmoe and G Herbo? Who had the better performance? Is this their strongest collaboration to date, why or why not? Is Jmoe one of the brightest young stars from Chicago? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Hotblock Jmoe and G Herbo. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics: