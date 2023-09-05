Hotblock Jmoe Is “LOCKED IN FOREVER” On His Newest Track

As most hip-hop aficionados know, Chicago produces some of the best talent we have ever seen. From the generational artist Kanye West, lyrical powerhouse, Common, to one of the most influential rappers of this past decade, Chief Keef, the pool of names is huge. The pool will eventually become overflooded with rising stars, and Hotblock Jmoe is one to keep on your radar. The reason is that he is racking up streams by the day.

In fact, a big reason for that is due to his ability to grab established rappers for bangers. His songs have garnered tons of attention, with over 5 million views on YouTube. The tracks that have put more ears on him are the tracks with Yung Bleu, G Herbo, Tyla Yaweh, and Tory Lanez, respectively. Now, Hotblock Jmoe is back with a melodic cut about the people he cares about the most.

Listen To “LOCKED IN FOREVER” From Hotblock Jmoe

“LOCKED IN FOREVER” sees Hotblock pour out his emotions about his come-up. He provides a very detailed description of his loyalty to his family and friends who have been there for him from the start. The beat features nice soft piano keys adding more weight to the track. One relationship Jmoe is referring to is his friendship with fellow Chicago hip-hop artist G-Herbo. In a nice moment, he pops in for a cameo, showing these two are tight.

Quotable Lyrics:

Hop in a foreign car, remember I dreamed bout a Rolls I'm still alive cause I got the ones who I trust the closest Got the weight on my shoulders don't know how I ain't tip over

