HotBlock Jmoe is an artist who has been garnering a considerable amount of attention as of late. The artist comes from Sibley BLVD which is an area close to the Southside of Chicago. He is someone who loves to rep for his city, and ever since capturing the attention of fans in 2019, he has steadily been dropping new tracks.

HotBlock Jmoe Collabs With Tory Lanez & G Herbo

Shortly after signing with Velcro Records, the artist dropped a song with G Herbo called “Long Road.” Additionally, HotBlock Jmoe was able to link up with Tory Lanez on a track dubbed “9 X OUTTA 10.” This song has already racked up millions of views on YouTube, which just goes to show that fans are paying attention.

Following these releases, it should come as no surprise that the artist is looking to keep the momentum going. Fans are always seeking out the next thing, and HotBlock is aware of this reality. Having said that, it seems like the artist is back with his latest effort, and it’s a banger.

HotBlock Drops Off “658”

Below, you can find the latest HotBlock Jmoe track, named “658.” This song is considered a freestyle. Furthermore, it was produced by Supah Mario, who has worked with some of the biggest artists in the entire game.

As for the sound of this track, it is clear that HotBlock was focused in the recording studio. Production-wise, we get some nice piano chords that are bolstered by heavy 808s and string sections. Overall, these elements come together to create a sound that is both familiar and unique at the same time. Lyrically, HotBlock speaks about his hometown, fame, and how he’s trying to remain humble on his ascent to the upper echelons of rap.

Quotable Lyrics:

I’m in love with my persona

I’m really one of a kind

That’ something you cannot deny

Now be patient

Patiently waiting but I figure f*** right now is my time

