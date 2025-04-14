HotBlock Jmoe & Fresco Trey Will Never Give Up As "Dreams Never Die"

Velcro Records has unveiled Dreams Never Die, the debut joint project from rising rap voices HotBlock JMoe and Fresco Trey. The release, which dropped as part of New Music Friday, blends the raw edge of Chicago with the melodic soul of Memphis, reflecting the duo’s distinct regional roots and evolving artistry. Alongside the album, the pair released a gripping visual for the lead single “Okay,” directed by Legit Looks, known for his vivid, stylized approach.

The ten-track offering channels the spirit of perseverance and brotherhood. While JMoe delivers gritty narratives laced with sharp cadence, Trey counterbalances with smooth hooks and emotional depth. Their chemistry feels earned, the result of a year-long collaboration that grew from casual studio sessions into a fully realized vision. There’s no filler here—each track carries its own weight, pushing the boundaries of regional rap into new emotional and sonic territory. “This wasn’t about chasing trends,” JMoe shared. “Me and my brother just kept making great records. After a while, we realized we had something real. Dreams Never Die is more than an album—it’s our truth.”

The title speaks to both artists’ unwavering commitment to their craft. At a time when algorithms often dictate the tempo of the industry, Dreams Never Die leans into authenticity. It’s a reminder that voices from the heartland and the South can still shift culture, especially when they move in unison. Both HotBlock JMoe and Fresco Trey have steadily built loyal followings in their hometowns. This project marks a national reach, a moment that cements them as two of the most promising voices coming out of the underground. It’s a declaration—of growth, of unity, and of dreams realized through sound.

Dreams Never Die - HotBlock Jmoe & Fresco Trey

Official Tracklist

Okay

2. Told Ya

3. TNT

4. Tryna Maintain

5. WDYG

6. Dreamin

7. Rapstar

8. Ain't Making Noise

9. Need It