Southern hip-hop has been coming up in a big way as of late, with new artists emerging nearly every day to help push the movement forward. One name in particular who’s been standing out from the rest is Fresco Trey. To kick off 2023, he shared his “Pull Up” single, on which he nabbed a feature from another hometown hero, Brezay.

“My inspiration for ‘Pull Up’ really came from the vibe of Memphis,” the “Couple Hunnid” hitmaker explains in a press release. “We invited some local artists to come to the studio and vibe out. When I heard the beat, I jumped in the booth. Then my homegirl Brezay hopped on and killed it!”

He later added, “Since I’m fresh off a heartbreak, I thought it was time to tell all the women to PULL UP! You dig?”

Across the short and snappy track, Trey and Brezay take turns building off each other’s braggadocious bars. Their lyrics are only further amplified by the booming production pulsating under their voices.

Prior to sharing “Pull Up” to kick off 2023, the rising rapper kept his fans fed all throughout 2022. He and HotBlock Jmoe joined forces on “Blame On Us,” and before that, we heard him rolling solo on his moody “Vegan” track.

Other impressive collaborations to land last year are “How Many Times” with Nathan Davis Jr and “Enjoy It” featuring Einer Bankz. The latter follows Trey’s Heartbreak Diaries 2 EP, best known for titles like “Need You” and “24 Hours.”

Stream Fresco Trey and Brezay’s “Pull Up” on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, tell us which rapper had your favourite verse in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Paper full of killa

Twisting something in my cup

100 bad bitches fall in love

When I pull up in that Uh Uh Uh Uh Uh ….

