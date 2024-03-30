G Herbo Is On The Money Grind With New Southside-Produced Single "Subject"

G Herbo has been a staple in the Chicago rap scene for about eight years now. His unconventional flows and gritty lyricism about money, women, violence, and street life have spoken volumes for a lot of listeners. Fans have been dying for a new project from him even though he came through in 2023 with Strictly 4 My Fans 2. G Herbo's loyal following might be getting that wish soon with a new single "Subject."

This is now the third single that he has put out in 2024. However, this is the first to be put on streaming platforms. The two previous tracks were "Get In With Me (Freestyle)," which was a shout-out to BossMan Dlow's viral seminal hit. "My Baby" was also a YouTube exclusive for Valentine's Day.

Listen To "Subject" By G Herbo

"Subject" is perhaps G Herbo's first real look at what could be his next LP. Genius believes the name of the tape will be Beware of Dogs. This track showcases what the rapper does best, talk about money and the grind to becoming successful. Southside, a frequent collaborator of Herbo, is back in booth to bring this track to life. You can check out the video for the new song with the link above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Subject," by G Herbo? Is this the best track he has put out as of late, why or why not? What is your favorite element of the track and why? Do you think we are getting his upcoming album this year? Who would you want to see on the project?

Quotable Lyrics:

Ain't been goin' to sleep 'cause I been chasin' Ms

That's the type of time we on, that's the timezone we in (Let's get it)

We been ballin' so hard, treatin' weekdays like weekends (Weekends)

Know that money bringin' envy, that's the life we in (Yeah)

Still charge it to the game, it just make dividends (Yeah)

N****s think twice 'bout sayin' my name, 'cause they know we spin

