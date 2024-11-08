Drake Puts On Surprise Performance During Latto's Toronto Concert

They treated fans to their collab.

Drake is the King of Toronto. The rapper has helped give the city a musical identity, and his co-sign will always mean a lot when artists come through and perform. This has been evident with Nicki Minaj, with PARTYNEXTDOOR, and now with Latto. Drake attended Latto's Toronto concert on November 7, and his mere presence delighted both the rapper and the audience. It got even more exciting, though, when the 6 God decided to bust out in song during the concert.

Drake was handed a microphone, and he performed his Latto collab "Housekeeping Knows" alongside the rapper. It was a fun impromptu moment, especially since the Toronto icon never even left his seat in the audience. The 6 God merely stood up and spit his bars right where he was. He appears to be having a blast before handing it off to Latto to finish the rest of the song. Drake and Latto have been admirers of each other's music for quite some time. Latto praised Drake (along with Kendrick Lamar) for helping to revive competitiveness in hip hop earlier this year.

Latto Has Frequently Been Compared To Drake

"They both still that n**ga, they both still the GOAT," Latto told Billboard. "That sh*t fye for the culture, bruh. They both so talented, and they both on they high horse flexing their talent and capabilities." Latto has also received Drake comparisons over the years. Most notably, on her new album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea. Fans came out of the woodwork to label the album "Drake-coded," and felt Latto had taken the mantle of female Drake. Some even branded her the first lady of OVO, despite the fact that she isn't signed to the Toronto label.

Latto has not shied away from these comparisons. When one Twitter user cited her as an example of the 6 God's influence, she agreed. "Drake the GOAT," she tweeted in response. It has definitely benefited her in the long run. "Housekeeping Knows" cracked the Hot 100, making it Latto's tenth single to make it on the charts. The fact that Drake showed up to perform and lend his support also says a lot. He will usually only show out for longtime collaborators. Hopefully we get more Drizzy and Latto collabs in the future.