Drake Shares Heartfelt Letter From Son Adonis On Instagram Story

Drake is a proud dad. Yes, the details surrounding his parentage got off to an auspicious start thanks to Pusha T, but he has been celebrating his son ever since. Adonis Graham has appeared on Drake's social media posts, as well as his songs. He's appeared court side with him at NBA games, and even made a cameo in the music video for "8AM In Charlotte." Adonis Graham is part of the Drake brand at this point, and both Grahams recently celebrated their birthdays. It was perhaps this shared bond that spurred the 6 God to share a heartwarming message from his son.

Drake to his Instagram Story on November 7 to share insight into his life. He posted a letter that his son Adonis had written him. The letter is brief, but the sentiment, especially given Adonis' age, is very sweet. "Thank you for giving me such a good life," Adonis wrote. "And a good family. I love you dad." Drake has discussed his son in song multiple times over the years. "March 14," the closer to his 2018 double album, Scorpion, was dedicated to Adonis and their relationship. The rapper has talked fatherhood more often in recent interviews, however.

Adonis Often Compliments Drake For Being A Good Dad

Drake went on Sundae Conversation with Barstool Sports’ Caleb Pressley in 2022. He discussed what it has been like juggling parenthood with his career as a superstar. "Fatherhood," he stated. "I just mean, in an encouraging way, like, You can always bet on fatherhood. For all the people out there, you can always bet on fatherhood." Drake also commented on the fact that Adonis has repeatedly complimented him for being a good father. "He definitely is like always vibing out with me," he noted. "And telling me how great I am as a father, like a single father." This is definitely supported by the letter the rapper shared.