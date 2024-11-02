Latto Hops Out For Lustful Fans In Playboy Bunny & Jessica Rabbit Halloween Costumes

Some fans think these spooky looks seem quite familiar...

One of the best parts of Halloween is right after it ends, funnily enough. That's when we see all of our friends, mutuals, and favorite celebrities really show off their costumes on a night out or just to feel stunning at home. But Latto definitely belongs in the former group. She recently shared her spooky season fits via social media, and had fans hopping over themselves due to their curious connection. The Atlanta femcee showed off her curves via two costumes: one of the Who Framed Roger Rabbit favorite Jessica Rabbit and one of a Playboy Bunny. That last one was one she used to shout out her ongoing tour, which stopped in Brooklyn on Hallows' Eve with guests Mariah The Scientist and KARRAHBOOO.

However, some eagled-eyed fans may be able to spot the similarities between these Halloween costume picks and those of other female rappers. For example, collaborator Cardi B also dressed as Jessica Rabbit, and both did a great job of emulating the look. While Cardi made her makeup a little more extravagant, Latto chose to place most of the emphasis on how pristine the red gown looks.

Latto's Halloween Fits

On the other hand, other similarities between Latto and fellow women in the rap game might be a more controversial and combative comparison. Ice Spice also dressed as a Playboy Bunny this year, and this wouldn't be the first time that fans (or the artists themselves) drew style comparisons amid their supposed beef. We say "supposed" because they've both addressed not really caring too much about it in the first place, so it's more of a social media fanbase war than anything. Still, we can't deny that they both seemingly used this to push their careers further in one way or another.