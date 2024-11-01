Ice Spice Transforms Into A Playboy Bunny For Halloween Performance

Ice Spice never fails to turn heads with her Halloween costumes, and her latest Playboy-inspired look is certainly no exception. The Bronx-born rapper performed in the UK last night dressed as a shimmering black bunny, ensuring that all eyes were on her throughout the entire show. She complemented her outfit with her iconic chain, the new dark curly hairstyle she's been rocking lately, and a pair of black boots.
She took to Instagram last night to share a series of photos from her latest performances, putting the eye-catching costume on full display. "Dublin 🇮🇪 manchester 🇬🇧 scotland 🏴," she captioned the post. "Thank u so much for this incredible energy every night i love u i love u i love u #newmusicotw." This isn't the first Halloween costume Ice Spice has stunned in this season, however.
Ice Spice Celebrates Halloween In The UK
Over the weekend, she hopped online to unveil some photos of herself dressed as Milla Jovovich's character Leeloo from The Fifth Element. She went all out with the costume, even recreating Leeloo's Multipass to match, and social media users agreed that it was the perfect look for her. Fans are glad to see her having fun with her style and mixing things up, though this isn't the first time she's done so in recent weeks.
Last month, the "Bikini Bottom" artist also stepped out for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and shocked fans by debuting her new dark hair. It sparked mixed reactions at the time, as some missed her signature orange hairstyle. It appears as though she's sticking with a more natural look for the time being, however, and fans are here for it. What do you think of Ice Spice's Playboy bunny Halloween costume? Did it top her Fifth Element-inspired look or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.
