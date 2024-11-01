Ice Spice Transforms Into A Playboy Bunny For Halloween Performance

Ice Spice went all out for Halloween this year.

Ice Spice never fails to turn heads with her Halloween costumes, and her latest Playboy-inspired look is certainly no exception. The Bronx-born rapper performed in the UK last night dressed as a shimmering black bunny, ensuring that all eyes were on her throughout the entire show. She complemented her outfit with her iconic chain, the new dark curly hairstyle she's been rocking lately, and a pair of black boots.

She took to Instagram last night to share a series of photos from her latest performances, putting the eye-catching costume on full display. "Dublin 🇮🇪 manchester 🇬🇧 scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿," she captioned the post. "Thank u so much for this incredible energy every night i love u i love u i love u #newmusicotw." This isn't the first Halloween costume Ice Spice has stunned in this season, however.

Ice Spice Celebrates Halloween In The UK

Over the weekend, she hopped online to unveil some photos of herself dressed as Milla Jovovich's character Leeloo from The Fifth Element. She went all out with the costume, even recreating Leeloo's Multipass to match, and social media users agreed that it was the perfect look for her. Fans are glad to see her having fun with her style and mixing things up, though this isn't the first time she's done so in recent weeks.