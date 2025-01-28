Latto And Playboi Carti Link Up For Raucous Banger "Blick Sum (Remix)"

BY Elias Andrews 1.8K Views
Yes, Carti is back.

Latto earned positive reviews for her last studio album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea. The rapper was commended for her rhyming ability and her presence on the mic, and "Blick Sum" was a perfect example. She carried the menacing song on sheer charisma alone. The remix might be even better though. While not slapped with the tag of "remix" on streaming, the new "Blick Sum" is notable for having a guest verse from one of the most elusive artists in the game. And it's a good one at that.

Latto does her thing on the new "Blick Sum." The instrumental is identical, and the rapper's swagger is as well. It's same "Blick Sum" you know and love until the 1:44 mark. Then, Playboi Carti arrives. You may not realize it's Carti on first, second, or even third listen. The rapper has once again altered his voice as to sound unrecognizable. Where he sounded like Future on "ALL RED," Playboi Carti almost sounds like a more severe Danny Brown on "Blick Sum." It's fascinating, and destined to spawn lots of debate as to whether this new voice is ingenious or wack. Latto is not the artist we thought would bring Carti out of hiding, yet here we are. We'll take it.

Latto Lets Playboi Carti Introduce A New Voice

Quotable Lyrics:

Blick somethin', ah, sticks out (Woah)
I'm in the 4×4, yeah, I got my wrist up (Woah)
The chain, it came from Dang, I got it tailored
It's a mask on my face, I'm tryna get a lay-up

Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
