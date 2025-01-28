Latto And Playboi Carti Link Up For Raucous Banger "Blick Sum (Remix)"

Latto earned positive reviews for her last studio album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea. The rapper was commended for her rhyming ability and her presence on the mic, and "Blick Sum" was a perfect example. She carried the menacing song on sheer charisma alone. The remix might be even better though. While not slapped with the tag of "remix" on streaming, the new "Blick Sum" is notable for having a guest verse from one of the most elusive artists in the game. And it's a good one at that.

Latto does her thing on the new "Blick Sum." The instrumental is identical, and the rapper's swagger is as well. It's same "Blick Sum" you know and love until the 1:44 mark. Then, Playboi Carti arrives. You may not realize it's Carti on first, second, or even third listen. The rapper has once again altered his voice as to sound unrecognizable. Where he sounded like Future on "ALL RED," Playboi Carti almost sounds like a more severe Danny Brown on "Blick Sum." It's fascinating, and destined to spawn lots of debate as to whether this new voice is ingenious or wack. Latto is not the artist we thought would bring Carti out of hiding, yet here we are. We'll take it.

Latto Lets Playboi Carti Introduce A New Voice

