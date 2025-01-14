The Game's Persistent Sexual Assault Accuser Seeks His Calabasas Home Despite California Fires

Priscilla Rainey isn't letting a massive natural disaster get in the way of receiving her money.

Back in December, Priscilla Rainey, The Game's sexual assault accuser, had until yesterday to send in a response to his January 6 defense outline. Well, she did just that according to AllHipHop, and she's standing by her nine-year-old demands. That is that she wants her $7.1 million default judgement she was initially ordered in 2016. To satisfy the debt, Rainey wants the rapper's home in Calabasas, California.

She still does, and that's regardless of the fact that the Los Angeles area is still dealing with raging fires. In these newest documents, Rainey and her legal team are alleging that The Game is using an "alter ego" to avoid surrendering the property. His alleged secondary name is Cash Jones. "[The Game] does not get to benefit from his own fraudulent conduct. A judgment in favor of a creditor, in a fraudulent conveyance action such as the one at bench, sets aside the conveyance insofar as it affects the creditor, but does not set it aside as to the grantor; as between the creditor and the grantee the conveyance is ineffective; but as between the grantor and the grantee the conveyance remains in full effect."

The Game Is Allegedly Using An "Alter Ego" To Protect His Home

LONG BEACH, CA - JULY 07: Rapper The Game performs onstage during the Summertime in the LBC music festival on July 7, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

The documents then read, "The right of the creditor is to have the interest of his debtor in the property at the time of conveyance subjected to his claim." It then reveals exactly how much The Game's house would go into fulfilling the $7.1 million. "As indicated by the Title Report, Calculated Risk Analytics created the lien against the Property by recording a Deed of Trust on October 3, 2019 in the amount of $2,458,400."