The Game's Persistent Sexual Assault Accuser Seeks His Calabasas Home Despite California Fires

Back in December, Priscilla Rainey, The Game's sexual assault accuser, had until yesterday to send in a response to his January 6 defense outline. Well, she did just that according to AllHipHop, and she's standing by her nine-year-old demands. That is that she wants her $7.1 million default judgement she was initially ordered in 2016. To satisfy the debt, Rainey wants the rapper's home in Calabasas, California.
She still does, and that's regardless of the fact that the Los Angeles area is still dealing with raging fires. In these newest documents, Rainey and her legal team are alleging that The Game is using an "alter ego" to avoid surrendering the property. His alleged secondary name is Cash Jones. "[The Game] does not get to benefit from his own fraudulent conduct. A judgment in favor of a creditor, in a fraudulent conveyance action such as the one at bench, sets aside the conveyance insofar as it affects the creditor, but does not set it aside as to the grantor; as between the creditor and the grantee the conveyance is ineffective; but as between the grantor and the grantee the conveyance remains in full effect."
The Game Is Allegedly Using An "Alter Ego" To Protect His Home
The documents then read, "The right of the creditor is to have the interest of his debtor in the property at the time of conveyance subjected to his claim." It then reveals exactly how much The Game's house would go into fulfilling the $7.1 million. "As indicated by the Title Report, Calculated Risk Analytics created the lien against the Property by recording a Deed of Trust on October 3, 2019 in the amount of $2,458,400."
As it now stands, the last court date for this relentless battle will take place on January 27. It's honestly been an impressive stand by both parties and shocking how long its lasted. Right now, it's hard to tell who's going to come out of this victorious.
