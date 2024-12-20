The Game Cries While Addressing Absence From West Coast Hip-Hop Conversations

According to The Game, he has one purpose in life.

It goes without saying that not every artist gets the respect or recognition they deserve, and according to The Game, he might be among them. During a recent interview, the rapper opened up about being left out of conversations about West Coast hip-hop. He grew emotional during the discussion, indicating that while this might weigh heavily on him, he has bigger priorities at this point in his life.

"It's easy for me to give my flowers to Kendrick, and YG, and Ice Cube, and say I love and miss Nip and do all of that," he explained. "And I get left out of all the conversations, I get left off the murals, I don't give a f*ck about none of that. I literally am just trying to stay alive to see my daughter walk down the aisle, and that's it. My purpose is only to be a father." Supporters can't blame The Game for getting a bit teary-eyed while discussing his kids. This is especially true considering he just welcomed his youngest son this month.

The Game Says He's Focused On Being A Dad

Evelyn Lozada confirmed that her daughter Shaniece Hairston was the boy's mother in a sweet celebratory post about the birth. "This little blue-eyed angel made me a grandma, and I’m forever grateful!" she wrote at the time. "You’ve brought so much joy into my life that words can’t even explain. I love you more than anything, Blaze Taylor! #GrandmaLove #ForeverGrateful #BlazeTaylor."

Talk of The Game being left out of West Coast hip-hop conversations started over the summer too, when he was noticeably absent from Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" show. At the time, he took to Instagram Live to shut down rumors, clarifying that he has no beef with Kendrick. "Stop speculating and doing all that goofy sh*t," he told his followers. "Muthaf**kas in my DM, all these blog sites talking about 'the West Coast ain't f**king with you and you ain't this and you ain't that.' I be in my own lane, chilling. Taking care of my kids."