Evelyn Lozada Confirms Her Daughter's Relationship With The Game After Their Son's Birth

Earlier this summer, fans speculated that The Game fathered a child with Evelyn Lozada's daughter Shaniece Hairston, but no one could really make head or tails of it... Until now. Moreover, Lozada recently confirmed via Instagram that she's officially a grandmother, reposting the rapper's picture of his little one with Hairston over the weekend. "This little blue-eyed angel made me a grandma, and I’m forever grateful!" she wrote. "You’ve brought so much joy into my life that words can’t even explain. I love you more than anything, Blaze Taylor! #GrandmaLove #ForeverGrateful #BlazeTaylor." Congratulations to the happy couple, who recently confirmed they're still going strong.
Furthermore, rumors around The Game dating Evelyn Lozada's daughter Shaniece Hairston started to swirl in December of last year thanks to their Nobu outing in Malibu, California. Then, next summer in June, Hairston posted pictures of her baby bump, which kicked off fatherhood and relationship rumors into full gear. In fact, the Los Angeles MC even announced during a podcast interview back in August that he was expecting a child, so fans put two and two together. He has three other kids (two sons and one daughter) from two past romances.
Evelyn Lozada, Her Daughter & The Game Confirm The Latter Two's Relationship
However, The Game has other issues to deal with as well, such as the discussion around his role in the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef. His manger Wack 100 recently explained that his reluctance to pick a side has to do with his loyalty to the 6ix God, with whom he's previously collaborated. According to Wack – and the lyricist himself – it's got nothing to do with any presumed issues with K.Dot or any hate towards him as a fellow L.A. native. Still, that didn't stop fans from drawing up their own conclusions.
Meanwhile, The Game suffered a lot of recent losses in his sexual assault case and due to a car burglary, so this new baby boy with Evelyn Lozada's daughter Shaniece Hairston is certainly some heartening good news. We wish them the best on this new chapter of their lives and hope that everything goes smoothly. One more case of speculative rumor mill gossip that actually turned out to be true...
