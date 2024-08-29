Evelyn Lozada Speaks On Her Daughter's Alleged Child With The Game Amid Tiffney Cambridge Rumors

Neither The Game nor Shaniece Hairston have clarified these dating or pregnancy rumors, so this is still very unclear.

Evelyn Lozada is setting the record straight when it comes to her daughter Shaniece Hairston, taking to Instagram on Wednesday (August 28) per VIBE magazine. Moreover, she referred to Shaniece's recently announced pregnancy, and specifically clapped back at some speculative fans. For those unaware, many online theorized that Shaniece is actually expecting a child with The Game, which led people to resurface images of Lozada with the rapper's ex-fiancée, Tiffney Cambridge. Neither Shaniece nor the Los Angeles MC have confirmed that they are together, but Lozada responded to the claims that they betrayed Cambridge.

"This OH MY GOD this person was best friends with that person and how dare they," Evelyn Lozada said about the Game situation. "Guys, stop making this s**t up okay!" While saying that most of what appears online is "bulls**t," she explained why she isn't that bothered at the end of the day. "I don’t mind, I live in my truth but some of this stuff is crazy to read." It's definitely not the only hot take that the Basketball Wives star recently had about potential relationships, as she shut down Stephen A. Smith in quite the direct way.

The Game Speaks On Expecting A Child, But Doesn't Say Who He's Expecting With

Apart from this relationship drama, one other thing that The Game might be thinking about these days is how Rick Ross never responded to his disses this year with a track of his own. During a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe, Rozay actually explained why he never clapped back. "Not responding is a response when you a boss," he claimed. Not everyone bought it, as Ross was definitely very happy to respond to Drake's jabs at him, but it's nevertheless unlikely that anything will provoke a full-on back-and-forth between these two.