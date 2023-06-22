Evelyn Lozada is a woman of many talents. She’s a television personality, model, philanthropist, author, and more. However, she’s perhaps best known to mainstream audiences for starring in the reality TV show, Basketball Wives. The popular show, which lasted for five seasons, ran from 2010 until 2013. Lozada was one of just three women who participated in every season from start to finish.

She eventually joined the cast of Basketball Wives LA after being introduced in its fifth season. Her time in the limelight has been marked by public highs and lows, as is expected of a reality TV star. Still, Lozada is one of the most recognized members of the long-running franchise who has used her profile to launch other successful ventures. Nonetheless, after seemingly quitting Basketball Wives for good, it’s reported that Evelyn Lozada will return for its upcoming season for its 11th season.

Family And Personal Life

Evelyn Lozada was raised in The Bronx by her mother. In 1993, she gave birth to her daughter Shaniece Hairston, whom she shares with Jamal Hairston. She and her daughter have maintained a close bond over the years, even appearing on television together. For ten years, Lozada was in a relationship with former NBA player Antoine Walker, from 1998 until 2008. The pair were once engaged but eventually called it quits.

She began dating MLB player and left fielder, Carl Crawford, also known as “The Perfect Storm” in 2013. The pair were also engaged but broke things off after roughly four years. Lozada and Crawford’s son, also named Carl Crawford, was born in March 2014.

Evelyn Lozada is currently engaged to Lavon Lewis, who she met on the Peacock dating show, Queen’s Court. Lewis proposed on Lozada’s birthday in December 2022 surrounded by friends and family. Queen’s Court followed three high-profile celebrities in their 40s on the search for true love with the help of Holly Robinson and Rodney Peete. Lozada, alongside singers Nivea and Tamar Braxton, starred in the first season.

Marriage To Chad Johnson

In 2012, Evelyn Lozada began to make headlines outside of her life on Basketball Wives. This was a result of a turbulent, brief marriage to Chad Johnson, formerly known as Chad Ochocinco. Johnson and Lozada were engaged for two years before tying the knot on July 4, 2012. Just a little over a month later, Johnson was arrested on domestic violence charges against his then-wife. Three days after his arrest, Lozada filed for divorce, and it was quickly finalized in September. The entire ordeal was a highly publicized one.

Life On Reality TV

Evelyn Lozada first made waves on the first season of Basketball Wives. She quickly became an integral part of the show, contributing to many dramatic moments. Lozada’s fiery attitude, as well as her incredibly vulnerable side made for quality television, quickly signaling the rise of new reality TV royalty. After gaining success and a large fan base due to the show, she was tapped to appear in a spin-off.

Lozada and her ex-husband had already filmed a new show titled Ev and Ocho, which would follow the newlyweds’ personal lives together. However, due to the irreversible damage caused by Johnson’s domestic violence assault against Lozada, the reality show never aired and was shelved by VH1. She later appeared on Iyanla: Fix My Life, seeking advice from the titular relationship expert and life coach. In 2015, Lozada found success once again on the reality show Livin’ Lozada, which featured her model daughter Shaniece. It ran for two seasons on the Oprah Winfrey Network.

Evelyn Lozada’s Other Ventures

While she’s most famous for her work in reality TV, Evelyn Lozada has enjoyed success with other ventures. She has co-written and published three novels. Her first novel, The Wives Association: Inner Circle, was co-written with brand strategist, Courtney Parker. She has written two novels with Holly Lorincz, titled The Perfect Date and The Wrong Mr. Darcy. They were published in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

With a return to Basketball Wives at hand, Evelyn Lozada’s back on the screen very soon. There’s no telling what part of her career the new season will follow, but chances are her engagement to LaVon Lewis and reunion with her cast mates will be a focal point.

