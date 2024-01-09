Evelyn Lozada Says She'd Never Date Stephen A. Smith

Evelyn Lozada says she has no interest in dating Stephen A. Smith after he talked "so much sh*t" during her relationship with former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson. She was prompted with the hypothetical date idea during an interview with The Jason Lee Show.

"Oh no," she said dramatically when shown a picture of the sports commentator. "I would never date Stephen A. You wanna know why? I'm gonna tell you. And I'm gonna keep it a buck right here, Jason. When the sh*t happened between Chad [Johnson] and I, he was talking so much sh*t. He was one of the main people that made me feel this small. And because of what I was going through, I just felt like-- It was hard for me. You know how we talked about feeling revictimized? He was one of the main people that talked sh*t about my situation with Chad. He was very negative and it was difficult."

Evelyn Lozada & Chad Johnson During Super Bowl Weekend

DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 04: NFL player Chad Johnson of the Cincinnati Bengals and Evelyn Lozada attend the PepsiCo Super Bowl Weekend Kickoff Party featuring Lenny Kravitz and DJ Pauly D at Wyly Theater on February 4, 2011 in Dallas, Texas.

She concluded: "So, yeah I would never date him. Even outside of that, I would never date him period." From there, she admitted that she still thinks back on that time whenever Smith pops up in the news. Back in 2012, Johnson was arrested on a charge of domestic battery for allegedly headbutting Lozada. In response, Smith controversially questioned Lozada's role in instigating the argument that led to the attack.

Evelyn Lozada Discuses Stephen A. Smith

Check out Lozada's latest comments on the ESPN analyst below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Evelyn Lozada and Stephen A. Smith on HotNewHipHop.

