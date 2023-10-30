Who Has Evelyn Lozada Dated?

Evelyn Lozada and her romantic life have been widely publicized since she gained public attention in 2010. While she was already well-to-do, Lozada wasn’t much in the public eye before 2010. The television personality subsequently became famous, starring as one of the main cast members of Basketball Wives. Since her appearance in the reality show’s first season, Lozada has become a prominent figure in the entertainment industry herself. After that, the model also got into a few high-profile relationships.

Unfortunately, it’s been rocky in the love department despite trying multiple times over the years. Further, Lozada recently announced the end of her engagement to Lavon Lewis. This was an unexpected turn of events, especially following their engagement announcement in March. Nonetheless, these are the men Evelyn Lozada has been romantically involved with, dating back to the 1980s.

Jamal Hairston (1989-1995)

The first known relationship Evelyn Lozada was involved in was with Jamal Hairston, a media personality. When they started dating, they were both teenagers, with Lozada and Hairston being 14 and 16, respectively. As a result, not much is known about their relationship. Given that they were both so young and practically unknown, it’s also not very surprising. One known fact about their relationship, however, is that they share a child. The couple welcomed their daughter, Shaniece Virginia Hairston, in 1993, and subsequently broke up two years later.

Antoine Walker (1998-2008)

Antoine Walker and guest during Shaq's 34th "Scarface" Birthday Party - Arrivals at Indian Creek Island in Miami Beach, Florida, United States. (Photo by John Parra/FilmMagic)

Evelyn Lozada’s longest relationship to date was with Antoine Walker. Walker is a former professional basketball player and a three-time NBA All-Star. He and Evelyn Lozada were together for a decade, but somewhere along the line, things fell through. Although the two were engaged to be married in 2007, they didn’t see it through, and by 2008, they parted ways.

Chad Johnson (2010-2012)

ST MAARTEN, NETHERLANDS ANTILLES - JULY 04: Chad Ochocinco and Evelyn Lozada marry at Le Chateau des Palmiers on July 4, 2012 in St. Maarten, Netherlands Antillies. (Photo by Mike Colon/LO/Getty Images)

Chad Johnson, formerly known as Chad Ochocinco, is a former professional football player. His relationship with the Basketball Wives star captured media attention and was widely publicized. The couple’s relationship started in early 2010 and quickly escalated. By November of that same year, Johnson and Lozada were engaged to be married. Subsequently, the couple tied the knot in grand style on July 4, 2012.

Their wedding was a lavish ceremony filmed for the reality TV show Ev and Ocho that never aired. Surprisingly, their marriage ended soon after the ceremony took place. In fact, it only took about six weeks for Lozada to file for a divorce following an incident of domestic violence. By that point, according to Lozada, her marriage was irretrievably broken. On September 19, 2012, their divorce was finalized, and their separation was complete.

Carl Crawford (2013-2017)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Evelyn Lozada (R) and Carl Leo Crawford attend the premiere of Netflix's "Green Eggs And Ham" at Hollywood American Legion on November 03, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Carl Crawford is a former professional baseball left fielder. He and Lozada began dating in 2013, and their relationship became widely publicized in the media. Things moved pretty quickly with the pair, as by December, they announced their engagement. Afterward, in March 2014, they welcomed their first and only child, Carl Leo Crawford. Lozada and Crawford’s relationship seemed stable, and they often shared glimpses of their life on social media. However, the couple’s engagement came to an end in August 2017.

Lavon Lewis (2022-2023)

In March 2023, Queens Court, a reality TV show starring Tamar Braxton, Nivea, and Evelyn Lozada, premiered. The show offered the three “queens” the opportunity to have another go at love and take their pick from 21 eligible men. It was on the set of this show that Lozada found her most recent heartthrob, Lavon Lewis. The two became engaged in December 2022, months before the show officially aired on Peacock. However, their engagement unfortunately came to an end in October 2023, following the realization that their lives are not compatible. Lozada shared with Us Weekly: “Things went so fast. Six months later, we were engaged, and I just felt a little bit of a disconnect,” she said.



