The Game Changing His IG Profile Pic To Karrueche Spawns All Sorts Of Reactions From Fans

The Game has since responded to the fans' reactions.

Karrueche Tran continues to make a lot of fans in the hip-hop world. By fans, we mean of her looks and overall personality. There are quite a few rappers/hip-hop adjacent artists that she's drawn in. Current rivals Chris Brown and Quavo are perhaps the biggest names attached to the 36-year-old beauty. It appears that Karrueche is single at the moment, and that's all The Game apparently needed to hear. According to The Shade Room, the California rapper appears to be publicly shooting his shot because his Instagram profile picture is of her.

What's even wilder is the fact that itis a screenshot of her most recent post on the Gram. She uploaded a "Morning." post to her profile with her displaying her messy bun. If this is catching you off guard, like it it has for a lot of people, The Game fawning over openly is nothing new, actually. According to HipHopDX, The Game spit a few bars about her on his 2016 track, "All Eyez". "You want me to say your name, huh?

Karrueche!". This track actually sparked some beef between him and Breezy, who was linked to Karrueche back then.

Read More: Diddy Greets Fans At South Beach Despite Ongoing Lawsuit Drama

The Game Opens Up About His Karrueche Fandom

However, after all sorts of reactions and questions from fans, The Game is setting the record straight. He snuck into the confused and weirded out comments section of The Shade Room's post, saying, "That picture dope. & K is a fire person n the homie. Gone bout yall day. Yall gone be alright." With that now out of the way, it seems its more of just fanboy moment than anything else.