The Game Spotted With Evelyn Lozada’s Daughter, Shaniece Hairston, For Christmas Date

The Game and Evelyn Lozada’s daughter, Shaniece Hairston, were recently spotted after a Christmas Eve dinner date in Malibu, California. Paparazzi caught them walking out of Nobu and getting in a black Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

When The Shade Room shared the photos on Instagram, many users took issue with the age gap between the two. Game is 44 years old while Shaniece is 30. “14 Years Her Senior, What Do You Want With A 30 Year Old In Your 40’s??????” one user remarked in the comments section. One user replied: “At least she’s over 30, y’all know he usually likes em barely legal.”

Read More: G-Unit: The Game Says 50 Cent Was Only Member Making Money

The Game Celebrates The Release Of "Drillmatic"

VENICE, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 12: Rapper The Game celebrates release of "Drillmatic" at the Gall3ry. By Koll3ctiff on August 12, 2022 in Venice, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Others defended to two. One wrote: “A lotta hurt folks in here she 30 there should be no issue here yall just hate yall lives so much you'll hate a complete stranger.” Another added: “I’m confused she’s 30 and he’s in his 40s and y’all still mad????? Wtf that’s not even bad she’s a grown ass woman.. Y’all complain about everything.” YG also popped up in the comments, writing: “Bompton n****z do it betta.” Shaniece was previously linked to ex-NFL player, Sterling Shepard, in 2022. Game, on the other hand, was once engaged to Valeisha Butterfield, but more recently was in a long-term relationship with Tiffney Cambridge.

Game has been making tons of headlines as of late for a lengthy interview with VladTV, in which he discussed his long-standing feud with 50 Cent, his time with G-Unit, working with Eminem, and much more. At one point, he discussed his six-month stint in prison in 2007, describing it as “the longest time on earth.” We're not permitted to post the images of The Game and Shaniece Hairston directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the "Via" link below.

Read More: The Game Reveals Why He Didn't Sign To Death Row, Recalls Time With Suge Knight

[Via]