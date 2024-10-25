The Game Loses $100K After Car Burglary

Bad luck strikes again.

The Game is already at risk of losing his Calabasas home amid a sexual battery lawsuit against him, so this new financial hit came at a bad time. According to law enforcement sources who reportedly spoke to TMZ, his car was broken into in Los Angeles and he was robbed of about $100K in jewelry and designer bags. The West Coast rapper (real name Jayceon Taylor) reportedly parked his car in the San Fernando Valley and returned to see that all the aforementioned items were missing. Afterwards, he reportedly got his security to speak with police on the scene, resulting in a report to the Los Angeles Police Department.

No further developments have emerged at press time about this case, and Taylor hasn't addressed this yet on social media. Of course, he's dealing with a lot right now, so this might be more comparatively small-scale issue when stacked up against his other legal troubles. A private investigator reportedly served The Game with legal documents concerning asset collection in his sexual battery case. Up to this point, he's been very adamant about not wanting to cooperate with the judgement against him, but we'll see how things pan out in court.

The Game at SiriusXM

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 21: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Rapper The Game visits the SiriusXM Studios on September 21, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

What's more is that The Game is also busy with his upcoming album, The Documentary 3. "The Documentary is coming,” he shared via social media. “All you have to do is be patient & receive the blessing. I been in the studio everyday for the past three weeks… 12-14 hours a day. [I] have been damn near able to complete this album in classic form through the support of my friends, family & fans."

Meanwhile, many folks might wonder why people in Los Angeles turned on a famous face from their city, but things are sadly not so simple. However, The Game did recently make it clear that he almost never beefs with his peers in the city, shutting down rumors that he has a problem with YG and Mustard. If only the rest of the city would take that stance. But we'll see if this car burglary has anything else to it.