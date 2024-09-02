The Game Asks For Patience Regarding "The Documentary 3," But Says It's Coming Soon

The Game says he's been in the studio constantly as of late.

The Game says that his upcoming album, The Documentary 3, is nearly done and he's been in the studio constantly over the last few weeks to finish it. Regardless, he wants fans to be patient as it's not quite ready yet. He shared the update in a pair of posts on his Instagram page on Friday.

“The Documentary is coming,” he wrote in the first post, which featured a photo of a car. “All you have to do is be patient & receive the blessing.” In a follow-up post, he added: “I been in the studio everyday for the past three weeks… 12-14 hours a day. [I] have been damn near able to complete this album in classic form through the support of my friends, family & fans.”

The Game Celebrates The Release Of "Drillmatic"

VENICE, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 12: Rapper The Game attends the release of "Drillmatic" at the Gall3ry By Koll3ctiff on August 12, 2022 in Venice, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Game dropped the first iteration of The Documentary back in 2005. He commemorated the anniversary of that release in a reflective post on Instagram, last year. “18 years ago today…. A hip hop classic was born,” he wrote on Instagram. “All I wanted to do was tell my story & make sure my son would never live the life I did. @snoopdogg passed me the torch, @bustarhymes kept me focused… @drdre laid the foundation & @50cent helped put the puzzle together. I took @jonathanmannion to the depths of Compton, California & showed him the heart of what I survived. He captured the essence of my city, my hood & brought to the world my vision. Always remember, it is no longer a dream once it becomes reality.”

The Game Teases "The Documentary 3" On Instagram

While it doesn't have an official release date, Game previously said he wants to drop it in honor of the 20th anniversary of the debut project. Check out Game's recent posts regarding his work on The Documentary 3 below. Be on the lookout for further updates on The Game on HotNewHipHop.

