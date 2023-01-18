The Game celebrates 18 years since his debut album, The Documentary today. The album propelled The Game to stardom with the supporter of singles like “How We Do It ” and “Hate It Or Love It” — both featuring 50 Cent.

Following 50 Cent's ascent, The Game became the latest rapper to add to Aftermath's successful track record. At the same time, he became 50 Cent's most successful artist under the G-Unit banner.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 18: Producer Dr. Dre (L) and rapper The Game on stage at “The Documentary” 10th anniversary party and concert on January 18, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/WireImage)

The Game’s issues with Dr. Dre and 50 Cent have been highly publicized in the past. However, he put his issues with them aside for the anniversary to genuinely express his gratitude. He also thanked Snoop Dogg and Busta Rhymes for their support at the time.

“18 years ago today…. A hip hop classic was born. All I wanted to do was tell my story & make sure my son would never live the life I did,” he wrote. “@snoopdogg passed me the torch, @bustarhymes kept me focused… @drdre laid the foundation & @50cent helped put the puzzle together.”

The Game also provided the backstory to the iconic photos that emerged as part of The Documentary‘s album art.

NEW YORK – MARCH 9: (L-R) Rappers 50 Cent and The Game make an appearance at the Schomburg Center For Research in Black Culture to announce they will put their differences aside and make amends on March 9, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images

“I took @jonathanmannion to the depths of Compton, California & showed him the heart of what I survived. He captured the essence of my city, my hood & brought to the world my vision,” he added. “Always remember, it is no longer a dream once it becomes reality.”

