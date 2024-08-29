The Game Gets Served By Private Investigator In Sexual Battery Case

Priscilla Rainey recently ramped up her efforts to collect a $7 million judgment from The Game.

Back in 2015, a former contestant from The Game's VH1 reality show She’s Got Game, Priscilla Rainey, sued him. She accused the rapper of sexual battery, alleging that he groped her under her clothing without consent during an off-camera date. A jury later awarded her about $7 million, a judgment he insisted he would never pay.

“Don’t be fooled by these accusations or the dollar amount in the headlines," he wrote at the time. "Cause I put that on my favorite aunties poodle this broad ain’t gettin sh*t! Every girl on that show will tell u I never touched this chick or ever desired to be anywhere near her.” Now, however, AllHipHop reports that he's been tracked down by a private investigator who served him with multiple legal documents.

Priscilla Rainey Hires A Private Investigator To Track Down The Game

A proof of service filing obtained by the outlet shows that The Game was served earlier this month. The documents included a notice of a right to a homestead exemption hearing, an order regarding the proposed sale of a dwelling, and more. The news arrives shortly after it was revealed that Rainey plans to seize the rapper's Calabasas home as part of her asset collection approved by the court. It also comes after she subpoenaed his children's school district for proof of residence and attendance records in July, seized his publishing and label, and more.

The Game is currently scheduled to appear in court on October 7 to argue against the possible home seizure.