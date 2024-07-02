The Game's Sexual Battery Accuser Subpoenas His Kids' School In Attempt To Get $7M Judgement

The Game allegedly refuses to pay up.

Priscilla Rainey, who previously sued The Game for sexual battery, has subpoenaed his kids’ school district for proof of residence, attendance records, and more. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, the former contestant on the VH1 reality show, She’s Got Game, is pressing the rapper over a $7 million judgment she won in the case. The allegation stems from her time filming the show in Chicago.

“In May 2015, while the show was filming in the Chicago area, Taylor took Rainey on an off-camera date to Adrianna’s Sportsbar in Markham, Illinois,” she claimed in her lawsuit. “Taylor sexually battered Rainey that night, including by reaching his hand inside her dress to rub her bare v##### and buttocks in front of a crowded room of onlookers.”

The Game Celebrates Release Of "Drillmatic"

VENICE, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 12: Rapper The Game celebrates the release of "Drillmatic" at the Gall3ry By Koll3ctiff on August 12, 2022, in Venice, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

The Game has allegedly been uncooperative throughout the process. In a lengthy rant on Instagram about the situation, he wrote that he'll never give up the money. "Every girl on that show will tell u I never touched this chick or ever desired to be anywhere near her," he wrote. "She got kicked off the show & as a result she filed this lame lawsuit which was probably her intentions before the show was ever even started. She was begging for my attention the entire time we shot the show & was given the ultimate Major League Baseball CURVE ball so that upset her & made her lil wee wee hard so she did what all chicks like her do when life gives them no other options…. They sue you!”