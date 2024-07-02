The Game's Sexual Battery Accuser Subpoenas His Kids' School In Attempt To Get $7M Judgement

BYCole Blake1085 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Summertime In The LBC
LONG BEACH, CA - JULY 07: Rapper The Game performs onstage during the Summertime in the LBC music festival on July 7, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
The Game allegedly refuses to pay up.

Priscilla Rainey, who previously sued The Game for sexual battery, has subpoenaed his kids’ school district for proof of residence, attendance records, and more. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, the former contestant on the VH1 reality show, She’s Got Game, is pressing the rapper over a $7 million judgment she won in the case. The allegation stems from her time filming the show in Chicago.

“In May 2015, while the show was filming in the Chicago area, Taylor took Rainey on an off-camera date to Adrianna’s Sportsbar in Markham, Illinois,” she claimed in her lawsuit. “Taylor sexually battered Rainey that night, including by reaching his hand inside her dress to rub her bare v##### and buttocks in front of a crowded room of onlookers.”

Read More: The Game's Sexual Assault Accuser Claims He Only Paid $500K Of $7M Judgement

The Game Celebrates Release Of "Drillmatic"

VENICE, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 12: Rapper The Game celebrates the release of "Drillmatic" at the Gall3ry By Koll3ctiff on August 12, 2022, in Venice, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

The Game has allegedly been uncooperative throughout the process. In a lengthy rant on Instagram about the situation, he wrote that he'll never give up the money. "Every girl on that show will tell u I never touched this chick or ever desired to be anywhere near her," he wrote. "She got kicked off the show & as a result she filed this lame lawsuit which was probably her intentions before the show was ever even started. She was begging for my attention the entire time we shot the show & was given the ultimate Major League Baseball CURVE ball so that upset her & made her lil wee wee hard so she did what all chicks like her do when life gives them no other options…. They sue you!”

His lack of cooperation eventually led to an appeal in 2019 falling through. The judge in that decision remarked that he didn’t “take the litigation seriously.” "He evaded process, trolled Rainey on social media, dodged a settlement conference, and did not bother to show up at trial," Judge TK Sykes said. While struggling to get at his assets, Rainey eventually filed a second lawsuit and accused him of hiding his assets. She won that lawsuit in 2023. Be on the lookout for further updates on The Game on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: The Game's Sexual Assault Accuser Wins Second Lawsuit Against Him

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Leon Bennett/Getty ImagesMusicThe Game's Weed Business May Lose Profits To Pay $7M Debt6.4K
Kevin Winter/Getty ImagesMusicThe Game's Royalties In Danger Over $7 Million "She's Got Game" Judgment19.3K
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty ImagesMusicThe Game Denies Sexual Assault Claims, Calls Accuser a "Tranny"100
The GameMusicThe Game's Sexual Assault Accuser Claims He's Only Paid $500K Of $7M Judgement15.9K