subpoena
- WrestlingVince McMahon Hit With Federal SubpoenaThe federal government is investigating reported hush money payments made by the WWE chairman.By Ben Mock
- MusicBoosie Badazz Laughs At XXXTENTACION Defense Lawyer Over Drake SubpoenaPeople aren't done clowning the supporters of the Drizzy conspiracy.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeXXXTENTACION Murder: Drake's Attorney Wants Defense Sanctioned Over Deposition RequestDrake's attorney said the defense only wants a deposition from the rapper "to inject celebrity spectacle into an otherwise routine trial and generate headlines in the news."By Aron A.
- MusicXXXTENTACION Trial: Drake's Armed Guards Accused Of Blocking SubpoenaAccording to a codefendant's attorney, the Canadian artist's team actively sought to ignore or dismiss the court order.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeKanye West Subpoenaed To Testify In Fired Employee's Fraud TrialA subpoena has been issued for Kanye West to testify in the trial of Arjun Dhillon, a former employee accused of committing wire fraud. By Aron A.
- GossipFuture Messes With His Baby Mama's Work: ReportFuture sends subpoenas to more than a dozen of Eliza Seraphin's employment partners, attempting to hurt her pockets.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRick Ross Catches Break In 50 Cent's Relentless LawsuitDespite 50 Cent's dogged efforts, Rick Ross has seemingly caught a break in the ongoing lawsuit, albeit a temporary one.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMariah Carey Has Motion Shut Down In Extortion Lawsuit Against Ex-AssistantMariah Carey sought for a subpoena to be blocked that granted access to her medical records. By Noah C
- Gossip50 Cent Gunning For Rick Ross To Lose $32 Million Battle Over Sex Tape50 Cent wants the court to force Rick Ross to record a deposition.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJohnny Depp Sends Subpoena To James Franco After Being Spotted With Amber HeardJames Franco is now involved in the case. By Chantilly Post
- MusicChris Brown Accused Of Withholding Cell Phone Records By Alleged Rape VictimChris Brown's 2017 accuser says he's refusing to cooperate with the legal process.By Devin Ch
- MusicR. Kelly's "Friend" Who Posted $100K Bail Avoids Questioning In Unpaid Rent Case: ReportA judge dismissed Valencia Love from R. Kelly's legal battle with the landlord of his studio.By Aron A.
- MusicKendall Jenner, Soulja Boy & More Facing Subpoena For Fyre Festival InvolvementKendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Hailey Beiber, among other models, could be subpoenaed in response to the Fyre Festival disaster.By Milca P.
- MusicAzealia Banks & Grimes Ordered By Law To Preserve Racy DMsThe latest development in Elon Musk's 420 lawsuit calls for subpoena action.By Devin Ch
- MusicChris Brown Says Woman Suing For Alleged Rape Refuses To Hand Over TextsJane Doe is trying to block Chris Brown from receiving her phone record.By Aron A.
- MusicCardi B's Father Dragged Into Her $15 Million LawsuitA new layer has been added to the lawsuit between Cardi B and her ex-manager.By Alex Zidel
- MusicThe Game's Sexual Assault Accuser Wants Him Punished For Ignoring Subpeona: ReportPriscilla Rainey claims that The Game's been dodging her attempt to collect her judgment.By Aron A.
- SportsMaryland Men's Basketball: Latest Program Slapped With FBI SubpoenaThe Maryland Terps claim innocence with the spotlight shined in their direction.By Devin Ch
- MusicJay Z Continues To Dodge Testimony After Not Showing Up In Federal CourtJay Z fails to answer his third court summons. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicJay Z Will Testify In Response To Subpoena, Under One ConditionWorking as a rap superstar makes it hard to find time. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicJay Z Hit With Subpoena Over $200 Million Rocawear DealJay Z has been ducking the court.By Matthew Parizot
- EntertainmentTerry Crews’ Doctor Refuses To Give Up Documents In Sexual Assault LawsuitTerry Crews' assaulter is looking for proper evidence.By Chantilly Post
- SocietyDonald Trump Subpoenaed Over Sexual Assault AllegationsDonald Trump takes yet another blow.By Matt F