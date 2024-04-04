Michael Jackson’s Company Wants Accusers Blocked From Seeing Nudes

Two men who accuse Michael Jackson of molesting them as children, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, have requested to access his criminal record. According to his company, however, access should not be granted. MJ's company argues that there is incredibly private information contained in the file. Moreover, they claim it contains photos of MJ's naked body from his 1993 molestation investigation. According to them, the late star has a right to privacy, and they don't want the men to get a glimpse at his nudes.

New court docs obtained by TMZ show the company asking for Robson and Safechuck's requests to be denied. While it's not blatantly stated in the docs, the company seemingly suggests that they don't want the photos out there. They think the alleged victims could try to publicize them. "Plaintiffs' attempt to obtain this sensitive, private, and irrelevant information over this Court’s prior order to quash is particularly egregious," the company adds.

Michael Jackson at the The Helmsley Palace in New York City, New York (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Robson and Safechuck are in the process of suing MJ's corporations, accusing staffers of being responsible for their alleged abuse. Robson initially subpoenaed the records back in 2017 and was denied the following year. The request has now been revived, however, along with his and Safechuck's lawsuits.

As for what else is brewing in the world of the late MJ, his estate also recently shut down an auction house's claims that they're selling his iconic "Thriller" jacket to the highest bidder. According to them, he only wore two jackets in the video. One of them was sold a decade ago for over 20 times what the fake jacket is listed for. What do you think of MJ's company trying to block his alleged victims from accessing his criminal file? What about them arguing that they could see photos of his genitals? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

