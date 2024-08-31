Diddy Gets Update In Federal Investigation Thanks To New Subpoena

2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 24: Sean "Diddy" Combs performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The feds are looking for every bit of evidence they can find in the Diddy case.

Diddy continues to deny the current lawsuits and accusations against him, but federal authorities are still trying to get to the bottom of the case. Moreover, according to a new TMZ report based on reportedly obtained legal documents, the court issued a grand jury subpoena to a hotel in Florida. These are their latest efforts to determine whether there is enough evidence to form a criminal indictment against him. Apparently, federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York want the luxury Miami location to provide documents and evidence regarding the Bad Boy mogul's stays there at any point after January 1, 2008.

Furthermore, Diddy and his ex Daphne Joy both appear in the subpoena, and it demands quite the extensive list of information. These include reservation records for them and other Bad Boy affiliates, guest preferences and requests, billing info, emails, mailing addresses, phone numbers, forms of payment, computer IP addresses and logins, ID and vehicle registration copies, and surveillance footage. Per the outlet, this subpoena emerged a couple of weeks ago amid Sean Combs' denials, so there's no telling how much evidence they've gained so far or what they're still waiting on.

Diddy At The 65th Cannes Film Festival

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Sean Combs attends the 'Killing Them Softly' Premiere during 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2012 in Cannes, France.

However, even though this federal investigation continues to ramp up, it seems like it won't completely stop Diddy in his tracks no matter what it finds. For example, he recently greeted some fans in South Beach during a rare public outing, showing that he's still willing to go outside. Others in this situation choose to disappear from the public eye as much as possible. While the music executive is certainly keeping things more private than usual, we still have to see what happens with this case in order to properly assess his movement.

Meanwhile, Diddy isn't the only Bad Boy alum in trouble these days. Harve Pierre also faces an anonymous sexual assault lawsuit from a woman who claimed that keeping her identity a secret is one of the few things protecting her in life right now. It's a very complicated and contentious case, one whose outcome is impossible to predict at press time. We'll see what other investigations and conclusions emerge.

