The Game's Calabasas Home Closer Than Ever To Being Sold After He Fails To Appear In Court

Priscilla Rainey may be getting that pay day after all.

Almost two months ago, AllHipHop exclusively reported that The Game was going to appear in court to keep his Calabasas home. The hearing was scheduled for yesterday, October 7 in Los Angeles and it was going to allow for him to share why he feels the property should not be sold off. The reason why it's been in jeopardy of being taken is because Priscilla Rainey, a contestant on his She's Got Game VH1 reality show, filed a lawsuit against him for sexual battery.

She's been seeking $7,000,000 worth in damages for several years after the judgement was awarded to her. It's been a real struggle for Rainey, with The Game being steadfast throughout this whole ordeal. "Don’t be fooled by these accusations or the dollar amount in the headlines. Cause I put that on my favorite aunties poodle this broad ain’t gettin s***! Every girl on that show will tell u I never touched this chick or ever desired to be anywhere near her. [They] kicked [her] off the show," he said in 2016.

The Game Is Inches Away From Ultimately Paying Priscilla Rainey

NEW YORK - JUNE 10: (U.S. TABS OUT) Rapper The Game appears onstage during MTV's "TRL" on June 10, 2008 at MTV Studios in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Well, even though he was needing to present himself in the courtroom, he did not show. AllHipHop gathered from a minutes entry, "The court notes that the judgment debtor failed to appear or alert the court of the non-appearance. The court will issue an order to show cause re: sanctions this week." Because of this, this is now the closest The Game is to losing his asset. With a new update coming later in the week, what should/will he do?