The Game Still Can't Find A Win In His Sexual Assault Case

The Game's Release Of "Drillmatic"
VENICE, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 12: Rapper The Game attends the release of "Drillmatic" at the Gall3ry By Koll3ctiff on August 12, 2022 in Venice, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
The Game is going to have to pay up the judgement against him one way or another.

The Game's sexual assault accuser Priscilla Rainey is moving forward in their case to collect the court's $7 million default judgement against him, but he doesn't want to cough it up. Despite multiple attempts to prevent them from seizing his assets such as his home to cover the judgement, the court still rules against him. Per court documents reportedly obtained by AllHipHop, United States District Judge Mark C. Scarsi denied the rapper's requests to dismiss an order for him to sell off his house in Calabasas and to order the Marshal to remove the levy on it. In addition, the judge also canceled a court date in January of next year that was going to address these motions.

"An order to show cause why an order for sale of a dwelling should not be made is pending,” U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi reportedly wrote. “Judgment debtor Jayceon Terrell Taylor [The Game] filed a motion to dismiss the order tho show cause. The Court deems the motion appropriate for decision without oral argument. The Court takes off calendar the hearing on the motion set for January 6, 2025."

The Game At The 2019 BETX Celebrity Basketball Game

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 22: The Game plays in the BETX Celebrity Basketball Game Sponsored By Sprite during the BET Experience at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

"No individual delivered any court papers to me on August 22, 2024 at any location," The Game reportedly stated concerning claims that a process server allegedly sent a notice of levy, writ of execution, and other legal documents to him and his associate Wack 100, "No individual approached me on August 22, 2024 at any location and stated anything that would suggest to me they were attempting to serve me with court papers. I ultimately became aware of the Order to Show Cause Why Order for Sale of Dwelling Should Not Be Made from media reports about it."

Meanwhile, this continues a streak of bad luck for The Game, who recently lost $100K after a car burglary in Los Angeles. While this all became a very complex legal matter, hopefully things can come to a close soon in a fair and just manner, as things seemingly won't get any easier outside the court, either. Hopefully that changes for him and he can find better luck elsewhere.

