Sexual assault case
- MusicMystikal Allegedly Forced Victim To Pray With Him Before AssaultThe rapper was also reported to be high when he wanted to rid the woman of "bad spirits" before assaulting her.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Crime10 High School Football Players Charged In Hazing And Sexual Assault CaseThe Pennsylvania teens were caught on video assaulting a teammate and will face juvenile court.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- PoliticsDon Lemon Sought $500,000 Settlement In Sexual Assault CaseDon Lemon's accuser recently recounted his story with Megyn Kelly.By Thomas Galindo
- AnticsPhylicia Rashad Issues An Apology Letter Over Controversial Bill Cosby TweetFollowing her ill-timed tweet in support of former TV husband Bill Cosby's release from prison on a technicality, seasoned actress Phylicia Rashad is doing some damage control on her beloved image by issuing an apology for any and all insensitivity.By Keenan Higgins
- Pop CultureCuba Gooding Jr. Loses His Groping Lawsuit: ReportThe actor was sued by Natasha Ashworth back in October 2019 for allegedly groping her at the nightclub she worked at. By Madusa S.
- MusicSoulja Boy Faces New Domestic Violence Allegations: ReportThe rapper is facing allegations from a former romantic partner, who filed a civil lawsuit today in Los Angeles against him. By Madusa S.
- MusicTakeoff's Sexual Assault Charges Dropped Due To Insufficient Evidence: ReportTakeoff will reportedly not be facing charges in his 2020 sexual assault case.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicSoulja Boy To Take Legal Action Following Sexual Abuse AllegationsThe rapper is planning to take legal action against his former personal assistant accusing him of sexual assault. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsBill Cosby Rep Tries Comparing His Sexual Assault Case To World IssuesAhead of the appeal arguments in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case beginning next week, official reps for the disgraced comedic actor released a video that somehow included Black Lives Matter, the presidential election and social injustice.By Keenan Higgins
- CrimeHarvey Weinstein Accuser, Jessica Mann, Details "Golden Shower" IncidentThe allegations and testimony against Harvey get darker and darker. By Dominiq R.
- CrimeR. Kelly's Request For Accusers' Names To Be Revealed DeniedThe judge fears that R. Kelly would threaten the accusers if he knew their identities. By Noah C
- CrimeR. Kelly Denied Release Request, Feds Say He's Redirecting Royalties To FriendR. Kelly's not going anywhere. By Noah C
- MoviesTherapist Who Accused Kevin Spacey Of Sexual Assault Has DiedThe massage therapist who accused Kevin Spacey of sexual assault has died.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicTupac Shakur's Prison I.D. To Be Auctioned Off, Bids Start At $2KThe identification card comes from his 1995 stint in prison after being convicted of sexual assault.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentCuba Gooding Jr. Met Face-To-Face With Accuser After Groping IncidentCuba Gooding Jr. met up with his accuser right after he groped her. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentCuba Gooding Jr. Denies Sexually Assaulting Claudia Oshry When She Was 16Cuba continues to preach his innocence. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentDisgraced Actor Kevin Spacey Resurfaces For Groping TrialKevin Spacey makes his first appearance in groping trial. By Aida C.
- MusicMally Mall Rape Case Dropped Over Lack Of EvidenceA Texas woman claims he forced himself on her after plying her with alcohol.By Erika Marie
- SportsMike Bibby Sexual Assault Case Closed By Authorities: ReportBibby was fired from Shadow Mountain High School.By Alexander Cole