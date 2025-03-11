The Game Gets Lit Up Over Interesting Caption Used While Celebrating Birth Of Son

The Game inadvertently got a lot of folks upset over how he decided to express his happiness about having another child.

The Game has never not been one to ruffle the feathers of social media users over a post. He's done so again, this time over the birth of his newborn son. His name is Blaze Taylor per The Shade Room, and he's presumably the child of Shaniece Hairston, 31. She is the daughter of Basketball Wives star, Evelyn Lozada. If you remember, there were intense rumors swirling around the West Coast rapper being the baby daddy of Shaniece. In June 2024, she had fans clamoring to find out who the father was after posting a steamy baby bump photo at the beach. "Another trip around the sun and in my purest birthday suit yet. Oh and Happy Father’s Day baby daddy."

Eventually, inTouch Weekly learned that Hairston's partner for this child was The Game. Now that the baby is here, he's celebrating, but in a controversial way. At first, everything seems normal. It stars Blaze Taylor and his stunning and piercing greyish-blue eyes. Additionally, it appears that it's the hand of Hairston that's holding up baby Blaze's little arm. But where things get strange is in the caption of the post.

How Many Kids Does The Game Have?

"I love & miss you son. [sidebar: I make beautiful babies, want like 3 more]," The Game writes. Outside of a few stragglers, most of the commenters are dragging the rapper for how he worded things. "Of course you want 3 more when you’re not the primary caregiver," one person fires off. Another goes, "Marry someone instead of creating single house hold families 🙄🙄 " "Spoken like a true breeder," one more quips with derision.

The Game would eventually get in the comments of The Shade Room's repost. "The people mad under a baby’s picture is nuts 😂😂😂 love y’all still.. it’s gone be aite…" While we are going to leave it up to y'all decide how you want to react, we are going to congratulate The Game for bringing a healthy child into the world. This is now child number four for him. It's also with his third baby mama. He and Tiffney Cambridge share Cali and King, and Harlem is his and Aleska Jordan's child.

