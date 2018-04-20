Kanye West tweets
- Pop CultureKanye West Named "Antisemite Of The Year" By Watchdog OrgThe non-profit organization stated that the Chicago artist has provoked "horrific antisemitic acts" with his rhetoric.ByGabriel Bras Nevares3.1K Views
- PoliticsKanye West Kicked Off Twitter After Posting SwastikaThe rapper continues to experience a fall from grace by doubling down on anti-Semetic views.ByJada Ojii5.9K Views
- TVKanye West Accuses "SNL" Of Using Issa Rae: “I’m Praying For Her”The troubled rap star had some words for NBC’s long-running sketch show as he expressed sympathy for the comedienne.ByIsaiah Cane6.2K Views
- Original ContentKanye West Tweets: A Timeline Of September Twitter Antics14 years of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" drama has got nothing on Kanye’s September Twitter escapades.ByNoor Lobad4.6K Views
- RelationshipsMeek Mill & Kim Kardashian's Possible Entanglement: Twitter ReactsTwitter has wide-spread reactions to Kanye West's insinuation of some sort of romantic relationship between Kim Kardashian and Meek Mill.ByRose Lilah32.4K Views
- MusicKanye West Calls Out Ariana Grande For Using His Drake Feud As Promo“You know I got love for you but until you’re ready to really make sure everyone’s ok don’t use me or this moment to promote a song,” - Kanye West to Ariana.ByKevin Goddard15.6K Views
- MusicKanye West Shares Tips About "How To NOT Kill Yourself" On TwitterKanye shares part 1 of his guide to avoid killing himself.ByAlex Zidel15.5K Views
- MusicKanye West's Most Iconic Tweets In Golden Frames Can Be Yours For $49Now's your chance to cop Kanye West's best tweets to hang in your apartment.ByAlex Zidel3.2K Views
- MusicKanye West Laughs Off Donald Glover's "SNL" Skit Of His TweetsAt least he can take a joke.ByMilca P.18.4K Views
- SocietyDonald Trump Claims Kanye West "Performed Great Service To Black Community"Donald Trump takes to Twitter to praise Kanye once again.ByAlex Zidel2.8K Views
- MusicAzealia Banks Ruthlessly Goes After Kanye West & Kim Kardashian"Kanye will never be the president and you will never ever be the First Lady."ByAlex Zidel11.2K Views
- SneakersKanye West: "I Make More Money On Shoes Than Michael Jordan""Yeezy will hit a billion dollars this year."ByKyle Rooney7.6K Views
- MusicKanye West Confirms Scooter Braun Split: "I Can't Be Managed"Kanye West is nobody's "client."ByAlex Zidel2.9K Views
- SportsSeahawks Coach Pete Carroll Trolls Kanye West Over Yeezy 500sPete Carroll puts his Air Monarchs over the new Yeezy 500s.ByKyle Rooney4.6K Views