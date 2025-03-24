Kanye West Returns To Tokyo Following His Unhinged Twitter Tirade

People have been labeling Kanye West jealous ever since he restarted his infamous Twitter tantrums right before Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show. They feel the Compton rapper was taking the spotlight away from him and he couldn't handle it. Well, if he was still feeling that way even after that, he got what he wanted this past week and a half or so. That would be a whole lot of attention. The Chicago -bred rap mogul was all the internet could talk about after going ballistic on the platform once again. He took shots at even more rappers and hip-hop artists, with some of the most notable being Lamar and Playboi Carti.

For either not being included on MUSIC or him trying to work with North West via permission from Kim Kardashian, Kanye felt it was necessary to unleash on him. Carti even had enough it, telling him to "STFU." But Ye was going to do nothing of the sort. He continued to pour out every single negative feeling or thought that came to his mind. Speaking of Kim, his ex was another big target of his. Overall, he was fed up with having final say over their oldest daughter. However, there are many more reasons we could get into.

Kanye West Tate Brothers Meet Up

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 30: Recording artist Kanye West accepts the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award onstage during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/MTV1415/FilmMagic)

But it seems that he's done (for now) with his criticisms and enraged comments. All of his posts are gone, except for some replies. It seems like this happened due to him catching a flight back to Tokyo. Per TMZ, he left Los Angeles late last week to decompress and their sources say he's been doing just that. Additionally, they added that the entertainment capital tends to bring out the worst in him. The outlet also reports that they aren't sure if Ye is still in Japan nor if Bianca Censori followed him there.