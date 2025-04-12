Kanye West Mentions Virgil Abloh's Widow In His Latest Attacks Against The Designer

Kanye West had collaborated a lot with Virgil Abloh throughout their careers, so it's sad to see how Ye's looking back at their bond.

There are very few people in the orbit of Kanye West he hasn't dissed already in his most recent Twitter tirades, but his latest double-down continues to perplex longtime fans. You probably already heard of Ye's scathing attacks against the late designer Virgil Abloh, a former friend and close collaborator. He seemed to add even more fuel to that fire in new tweets, including "Virgil let me down, has anyone seen his widow" and "If I don’t remember your wife name, take that as a sign of respect" immediately after. In addition, the Chicago artist posted a picture of Spike Lee with Shannon Abloh with the caption, "This n***a did not do the right thing."

"See this is the funny thing," Kanye West had said of Virgil Abloh. "People think money fixes everything. Money don't fix betrayal. It causes more of it." "Imagine a n***a steal your dream and is given your crown because he ain’t wear a red hat and then the culture you built mad at you speaking up on it," he expressed in a previous message. "My own friends that knew how bad it hurt me came tryna check me for speaking up. I hate when n***as try to tell me what the f**k I can say."

Why Did Kanye West Diss Virgil Abloh?

For those unaware, Kanye West and Virgil Abloh's relationship goes as far back as at least 2009, back when the latter had a Fendi internship. They collaborated a lot over the years via artistic direction on Ye's musical projects before Abloh passed away in 2021 following a battle with a rare form of cancer. Since then, though, disrespectful comments from the Yeezy mogul tainted this history over feelings of jealousy and lack of support.

Elsewhere, plenty of other rap and celebrity beefs continue to flare up thanks to Kanye West and his antics, and we sadly see no end in sight. All we can hope for is his focus on people that can actually advocate for themselves. As folks continue to defend the legacy of Virgil Abloh, we will see whether or not Kanye chooses to let up. It's certainly not the ending many fans hoped to see.

