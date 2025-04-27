Kanye West Calls Out Virgil Abloh While Speaking On Artists Stealing From Him

Kanye West is still going after his former collaborator, Virgil Abloh, as his online antics continued over the weekend.

Kanye West once again went after the late fashion designer, Virgil Abloh, while livestreaming with Sneako over the weekend. This time around, he used his former collaborator's death to show what happens to people who "steal" from him.

"N****s who go against me be dead. N****s who steal from me-- look at Virgil. He dead. N*****s who steal from me and try to take the king position be dead," West ranted. "When we say 'Watch the Throne,' it's only one throne. It's only one king. We know who the king is obviously. Who y'all watching? Who y'all care about?" From there, he brought up 50 Cent and Cam'ron, showing love to both rappers.

It's far from the first time Kanye West has made disrespectful comments about Virgil Abloh in recent weeks. During an interview with DJ Akademiks, last month, West described himself as "evil" when asked about going after Abloh. He explained: "Imagine a n***a steal your dream and is given your crown because he ain’t wear a red hat and then the culture you built mad at you speaking up on it. My own friends that knew how bad it hurt me came tryna check me for speaking up. I hate when n*s try to tell me what the f*ck I can say."

Abloh died in 2021, at the age of 41, after a battle with a rare form of cancer. Prior to his death, he served as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection.

Kanye West's Beefs

Virgil Abloh isn't the only celebrity Kanye West has been lambasting on social media in 2025. He's also been beefing with his former collaborator, Jay-Z, accusing him, among many other artists, of betrayal. At one point, West questioned the mental capacity of his and Beyonce's children, although he later apologized for doing so.

Additionally, West has been publically feuding with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashain, as well as Playboi Carti, and more. On the other hand, he's shown love to 50 Cent, Young Thug, and Drake, among others.

