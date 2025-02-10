Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show Seemingly Bores Fans In Attendance

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
A viral video of the audience shows that many fans appeared to be disinterested.

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show may not have been as exciting for fans in attendance in New Orleans as it was for many at home. In a new video circulating on social media, the crowd appears fairly calm and uninterested as the GNX rapper performs his 2018 collaboration with SZA, "All the Stars." The camera pans around to show attendees simply nodding along or checking their phone.

While many fans have been using the opportunity to suggest either Drake or Lil Wayne would've had the crowd more interested, others came to Lamar's defense. "Bunch of old white people who know nothing about music," one fan wrote. One more referenced Wayne's contribution to the remix of LiAngelo Ball's hit single, "Tweaker." They wrote: "People tryna bring up Wayne like he didn’t just get out-rapped by liangelo ball." Check out the clip in question below.

Did Kendrick Lamar Perform "Not Like Us" At The Super Bowl?

As for Lamar's performance, he threw several blatant jabs at Drake throughout his time on the stage. At one point, he began to play his hit diss track, "Not Like Us," but cut the music. “I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue,” Lamar joked. Drake is currently taking legal action against Universal Music Group over the song, accusing them of artificially boosting it's sales in an effort to devalue his brand. Once Lamar eventually got to performing the song, he brought out Drake's ex, Serena Williams, who danced along.

Prior to kickoff, Drake's legal team put out a new statement addressing UMG. They wrote: “UMG is masquerading as a champion of artistic freedom by calling its actions merely ‘entertainment,’ but there is nothing entertaining about pedophilia or child abuse in the real world,” Drake’s legal team stated. “We are confident that the evidence we will ultimately present at trial—including information we’ve already learned and continue to receive since filing the lawsuit—will expose UMG’s gross prioritization of its own corporate profits and executive bonuses over its exclusively signed artists’ well-being and the truth.”

