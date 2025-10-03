Bad Bunny & Doja Cat Tease Awkwardly Funny ‘SNL’ Season Premiere Promo

Saturday Night Live is kicking off its 51st season with a little star power, and some hilariously awkward vibes. Bad Bunny and Doja Cat star alongside cast member Chloe Fineman in a new promo for the Oct. 4 season premiere, and the two superstars make it clear they’re not exactly feeling Fineman’s quirky humor. The episode marks the official start of SNL’s 51st season, with Bad Bunny pulling double duty as host and Doja Cat bringing her hits to the stage as musical guest.

The clip, released by NBC on Thursday (Oct. 2) via social media, runs through three quick takes. Bad Bunny kicks things off with a calm introduction, only to be interrupted when Fineman randomly rebrands herself as “Chloe Salamander.” The superstar’s blank expression says it all. In another cut, Benito shrugs off the honor of hosting SNL by reminding everyone he’s got bigger stages ahead. Like the Super Bowl halftime show. And in the final bit, Doja Cat makes it clear who she’s listening to. When Fineman offers her hosting tips, Doja points at Benito and deadpans: “Chloe, he’s done this before.”

Bad Bunny And Doja Cat Take 'SNL'

Furthermore, the season opener pairs two of music’s biggest names at a time when both are dominating headlines. For instance, Bad Bunny is set to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show. Meanwhile, Doja Cat is fresh off the release of her album Vie, which earned a No. 10 spot on Billboard's Top 200 chart. Their presence sets the stage for a premiere with major cultural buzz.

After them, Amy Poehler will return to host on Oct. 11 with Role Model as the night’s performer, followed by Sabrina Carpenter handling both roles on Oct. 18.