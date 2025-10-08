Doja Cat addressed rumors that have circulated online about her allegedly worshipping the devil while speaking with Angie Martinez for a new interview. The topic arose when Martinez asked Doja whether she ever feels the need to clear up rumors about herself.

"I think about it a lot. I think about it almost everyday," she admitted. "Every single part. Every time, every pinpoint of when that's happened to me down my career. It's happened a lot and I think it's not for me to prove to people who don't wish to listen. It's the harsh reality, but I'd like to stay there and I feel comfortable there because there's so many other great things happening that I can, instead of ruminating, I can choose to express the way I feel about that thing with music, or with an outfit, or with a painting, or with something. Being creative is really a good outlet for addressing to me personally."

She continued: "But, unless somebody asks all the beautiful questions the way you do, then maybe I can discuss it, but I also don't ever want to say something that-- and I'm telling you, in the past, I couldn't talk. I'm still learning how to talk. Sometimes, I can talk really well, but there's times where if I have a camera on me and there's a person who is talking to me and I'm distracted by something or if I had a bad day. All the things in the biome have to fall together correctly or else I can't speak."

Regardless of the explanation, fans on social media continued to accuse Doja Cat of worshipping the devil. "A God fearing woman would have cleared that up so fast! She basically answered the question lol," one user commented when The Neighborhood Talk shared a clip of the interview. Another added: "Talking in circles So basically yes."

Doja Cat's interview with Angie Martinez came after the release of her newest studio album, Vie. She put the project out on September 26, and it debuted at number 4 on the US Billboard 200 after moving 57,000 album-equivalent units.