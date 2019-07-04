devil
- MusicBoosie Badazz Runs Out Of Gas: "Devil On Me"It looks like Boosie forgot to fill up.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicLuenell's Diddy Disdain On Display As She Draws Devil Horns On Picture Of HimThe comedian and actress is clearly not a big fan of Sean Combs right now, and has often spoken out against alleged rap "devils."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDiddy Seemingly Called "The Devil" By Former AssistantMs. Capricorn Clark said she has been dealing with "nonsense" for "11 years."By Ben Mock
- LifeTokyo Toni Sobs Over Blac Chyna, Shares Their Text Messages: "The Devil Will Not Win!"The mother-daughter duo has a confusing relationship, to say the least.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTony Yayo Slams Lil Uzi Vert's Infatuation With Satan: "I Believe In God"Lil Uzi Vert's lyrics aren't sitting right with Tony Yayo.By Aron A.
- GramSummer Walker Warns Lil Uzi Vert To "Stop Playin'" With The DevilLil Uzi Vert recently rapped about making a "City Girl believe in Satan" in an unreleased song he debuted at Rolling Loud.By Aron A.
- StreetwearDoja Cat's New Thirst Traps Reveal Her Devilish SideFor her most recent photo shoot, the Grammy Award winner posed in red lingerie while creative director Jacob Webster captured her best angles.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicKhia Slams Beyoncé's "Renaissance" As "Devil-Worshipping Music"Khia went on a lengthy rant criticizing Beyoncé's newest album, "Renaissance."By Cole Blake
- MusicBizzy Bone Calls Three 6 Mafia "Devil Worshippers," Challenges Them To "Denounce Satan"The Bone Thugs-N-Harmony icon penned a lengthy rant hours before "Verzuz" and challenged Three 6 to "denounce satan tonight."By Erika Marie
- MusicPolo G Explains "Sellin Yo Soul": Snitches, Clout Chasers, & "Pillow Talk To Hoes"The chart-topping rapper says it's not just about making a deal with the devil but "goin against what's morally right."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureSNL Delivers Lil Nas X Parody Where He Twerks On God, Lil Nas X ReactsLil Nas X couldn't help but find the parody to be humorous.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureNick Young Calls Out Lil Nas X For Satan Worship, Lil Nas X RespondsNick Young isn't a big fan of what Lil Nas X is doing with Nike.By Alexander Cole
- RandomPolo G Questions Claims That He Sold His Soul To The DevilPolo G is floored that anyone would believe recent claims that he sold his soul to the devil, after debuting a chain with Satanic-associated imagery.By Lynn S.
- AnticsYoung Thug Asks Kanye West If His Verse "About The Devil" Is Still On "Jesus Is King"Young Thug stays trolling Kanye.By Aron A.
- MusicIrv Gotti Claims 50 Cent Survived Shooting Through Satanic InterventionIrv Gotti believes that darker forces were at play on the night 50 Cent was shot. By Mitch Findlay