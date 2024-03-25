Usher Addresses Claim He Thanked The Devil During NAACP Image Awards: "Get The Hell Outta Here!"

Usher has addressed the viral video suggesting he nearly thanked the devil for his NAACP Image Award at the ceremony, earlier this month. Commenting on Instagram, the iconic singer explained that he stuttered because he was nervous and remarked that "the devil is a lie."

"Get the hell outta here!!! GOD is my lord and savior … the DEVIL is a lie!!" Usher wrote. "You got me f**ked up!! Not today sir...I never have time for this type s**t but today, you gon hear this." He further explained: "So I was a bit nervous and jumbled my words when speaking from my heart…I hate teleprompters and they started to rush me because I was getting a bit long winded…. everybody gets nervous, especially in this position. I was thanking the N Double A C P and shift to the depths of my soul… when my words got mixed. The devil is always at work…don't let him use my boy. You terrible for even tryna to share this."

Usher Speaks During NAACP Image Awards

Usher at the 55th NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images)

The NAACP had been honoring Usher with the President's Award. Elsewhere in his speech, Usher thanked his family for their continued support over the years. "I'm thankful for the support that my mother gave me for my dreams," he said. "I'm so overwhelmed with appreciation for my entire family, without them I wouldn't be able to do this. They say standing behind or beside or with every strong man is a stronger woman and for that I thank my mother and I thank my beautiful wife, Jennifer, for holding it down. My kids, I love you guys so so much. I hope that I'm an example. I'm a dad who's just trying to get it right every day."

Usher Shoots Down Devil Worshipper Accusation

Check out Usher's full response on Instagram above, as caught by The Shade Room. Be on the lookout for further updates on Usher on HotNewHipHop.

