Usher Celebrates 20 Years Of "Confessions": "Let’s Keep Making History!"

Usher celebrated the 20th anniversary of his iconic album, Confessions, on Instagram on Saturday. The project featured a number of tracks that went on to become some of the most popular in the singer's entire discography including “Burn,” “Caught Up,” “Confessions II” and “Yeah!” He performed many of the hits from the album during his headling set for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, earlier this year.

“20 years ago today, we dropped the iconic ‘Confessions’ album, which is now 14x Platinum. Making it the highest RIAA certified album by a male soloist released this century,” he captioned the post. “The love and support from my Day 1s has been nothing short of incredible. Thank you for rocking with me through every lyric, every beat, and every confession. Thank you to each and every important collaborator that was apart of this very special project that helped mold and shape my career as an artist. Without you, Confessions wouldn’t be the masterpiece it is. Here’s to the memories, the vibes, and the timeless music that continues to move us. Let’s keep making history!!”

Read More: Usher Confirms There Will Not Be A "Confessions" Sequel

Usher Accepts NAACP Image Award

Usher at the 55th NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images)

Despite the popularity of Confessions, the album failed to secure Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards, something Usher recently admitted still upsets him. Speaking with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in February, he explained: "I’m still a little like, ‘Damn.’ I don’t know if there’s been an album that has actually sold as many or been as influential as that album has been." Ray Charles' final studio album, Genius Loves Company, ended up winning that year instead.

Usher Reflects On 20 Years Of "Confessions"

Check out Usher's post about the anniversary of Confessions above. His newest album, Coming Home, released earlier this year. Be on the lookout for further updates on Usher on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Usher Admits He's Still Disappointed "Confessions" Lost Album Of The Year Grammy

[Via]