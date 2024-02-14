Usher Gets Huge Streaming Jump On Spotify After Super Bowl Halftime Show

Usher's music is getting a huge boost on streaming services following his performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, last Sunday. HipHopDX reports a 550 percent increase in his Spotify streams while four songs in particular moved up 1000 percent. “Caught Up” got the biggest boost with a 2000 percent jump in streams. His Super Bowl Halftime set was the second-highest TV audience in U.S. history behind the 1969 moon landing with 123 million viewers.

On stage he performed many of his biggest hits including "My Boo," "Caught Up," "U Don't Have to Call," "Superstar," "Love in this Club," and more. He also welcomed several guests such as Alicia Keys, H.E.R., and Ludacris, among others.

Read More: Usher Shares Wedding Photos From Marriage To Jennifer Goicoechea

Usher Performs At Super Bowl Halftime Show

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Usher performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

One of the many headline-grabbing moments from the show came when Usher embraced Alicia Keys on stage. Many viewers felt it inappropriate, considering she's married to Swizz Beatz. Swizz, however, didn't seem to have an issue with the move and chalked it up to showmanship on Instagram afterward. "Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing !!! y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium," Swizz wrote. "Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants! Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic. We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history. Go see GIANTS at @brooklynmuseum it’s open until July blessings."

In addition to the Halftime Show, Usher dropped a new album titled Coming Home. Outside of music, Usher has also been winning in his personal life. After his performance at the Super Bowl, he and his partner, Jennifer Goicoechea, rushed off to get married. He shared pictures from the wedding ceremony on Instagram later in the week. Be on the lookout for further updates on Usher on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Swizz Beatz Reacts To Usher & Alicia Keys' Viral Super Bowl Halftime Show Embrace

[Via]