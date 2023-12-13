Boosie Badazz Runs Out Of Gas: "Devil On Me"

Boosie Badazz recently took to Instagram, venting to fans about his latest inconvenience. In a new clip, he's seen pulled over on the side of the road, explaining how he ran out of gas. According to Boosie, he ought to start reading his bible more often, as he thinks the devil could be to blame.

"I done ran out of gas," he described, shaking his head in disappointment. "Devil on me." He went on, revealing that he'd been listening to some African artists to lighten his mood. "They give me energy," he explained. Countless fans are weighing in on the amusing clip, noting how it appears that Boosie himself may really be the one at fault. "Pocket fulla money but riding on E smh," one fan writes. "Why didn’t u get off 2 exits ago," another wonders, adding a series of laughing emojis.

Boosie Badazz Forgot To Fill Up

While the unfortunate moment likely put a damper on Boosie's day, he's been on a pretty solid streak as of late. Recently, for example, the Grammys aired their two-hour "A GRAMMY Salute To 50 Years Of Hip-Hop" show organized by Questlove, in which Boosie took part. He shared his gratitude on social media alongside a clip of himself performing his hit, "Wipe Me Down." The Louisiana native wrote a message to the Grammys, noting how much the opportunity meant to him. "THANKS TO THE GRAMMYS FOR FINALLY GIVING ME A CHANCE TO PERFORM AT AWARDS SHOW SINCE I BEEN HOME FROM PRISON!! #imgrateful," he said.

Other artists to take part in the event included Big Daddy Kane, Bun B, Common, Nelly, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Latto, and Coi Leray. What do you think of Boosie Badazz blaming the devil after he ran out of gas? Who do you think was responsible for the incident? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

