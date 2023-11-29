Boosie Badazz Announces Rod Wave Lawsuit Amid Sample Beef: "It's Too Late"

During a recent Instagram Live, Boosie Badazz provided fans with an update on his ongoing drama with Rod Wave. According to the Louisiana native, things are going to get more serious than ever soon. Boosie previously called out Rod Wave for allegedly sampling one of his tracks without paying him, resulting in some heated back and forth online.

Fans during his recent live asked Boosie whether or not they had finally worked things out, which sparked an announcement. "Hell no, that n***a Rod Wave ain't pull up on me," he explained. "I don't own the song fully, I own a percentage of it. I still have publishing in it and writer's credits. So, I guess when he found out that, he don't want to give me nothing. We going to court. Nobody contacted me. Nobody gave me my publishing. Nobody gave me my writer's credit. How you clear it, when you ain't clear it with me?"

Boosie Wants His Money

He went on, claiming that it's "too late" to repair the damage that's been done without legal action. "Now, the CEO, they calling me. 'Boosie, we gon' put you in the publishing. We gon' put you in the writer's credit.' Too late. It's too late, now," he said. Fans have seen how Boosie operates when it comes to getting what he feels he's owed, and based on his other legal battles, it's not looking good for Rod Wave.

For years now, Boosie's been going after Yung Bleu and his own brother for allegedly signing a contract with Empire Records behind his back. He previously shared that the suit has cost him his relationship with his mother, but regardless, he plans to continue pursuing justice. What do you think of Boosie Badazz announcing that he's taking Rod Wave to court? What about their ongoing beef over the allegedly uncleared sample? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

