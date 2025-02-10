Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Is Being Declared As One Of The Most Polarizing In The Entire History Of The Event

65th GRAMMY Awards - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Kendrick Lamar accepts the Best Rap Album award for “Mr. Morale &amp; The Big Steppers” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
Fans have been in stark disagreement about the show.

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show is proving to be one of the more polarizing in the history of the event. On X (formerly Twitter), fans have been sharing tons of drastically varying opinions on the show with some labeling it one of the greatest of all time, while others were absolutely bored waiting for the second half of the game.

Many users on social media were big fans of the set. "Kendrick Lamar didn’t cater a single element of that show to a Super Bowl audience. He straight up said I know who this is for and that’s who I’m doing it for. And the NFL let him. Iconic," one user wrote. Another joked: "MAGA spent years screaming to get rid of DEI, but one Super Bowl halftime show with Kendrick Lamar got them begging for affirmative action in the NFL. Suddenly, 'representation matters' when they feel left out. The irony is doing backflips." Other fans were far more critical of the performance. "I feel bad for the kids who think Kendrick Lamar is good. Yall really missed the prime of rap music," one user posted. Another wrote: "Drake should be happy, Kendrick Lamar just gave us one of the worst Super bowl performances."

Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Performance

For his performance, Lamar kicked the show off with an unreleased song before transitioning into "Squabble Up," followed by "Humble," "DNA," "Euphoria," "Man at the Garden," "Peekaboo," "Luther," "All the Stars," and "Not Like Us." He finished with "TV Off." Throughout his time on stage, he dissed Drake several times. At one point, he began to play his hit diss track, "Not Like Us," but cut the music to joke about the Toronto rapper taking legal action against Universal Music Group. He also brought out Serena Williams to dance along to "Not Like Us."

Fans React To Super Bowl Halftime Show

The game itself was lopsided with the Philadelphia Eagles easily taking care of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Check out more responses to Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show below.

