Joe Budden Ripped For Dramatically Bad Take On Kendrick Lamar's Leaked Super Bowl Setlist

BY Cole Blake 878 Views
UnitedMasters SelectCon 2024
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 24: Joe Budden attends the UnitedMasters SelectCon 2024 on October 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
It turns out that DJ Akademiks was correct.

Joe Budden is being torn apart on social media after the leaked setlist for Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show turned out to be real. He had labeled anyone believing its legitimacy to be an "idiot" during a heated rant on his podcast, earlier in the week. DJ Akademiks originally shared the leak.

"Some of you all idiots out there too damn devoted. Y'all really did it. Y'all really put like band breaks… f*cking songs, segways. Let me tell whoever this cultureless kid is that put this together, this is the worst Super Bowl lineup I have ever heard," Budden said. He went on to suggest there's no chance Lamar would perform "man at the garden" instead of any good kid, m.A.A.d city or To Pimp a Butterfly tracks.

What Was Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Setlist?

As for the performance, Lamar kicked the show off with an unreleased song before transitioning into "Squabble Up." He took brought it back to Damn to perform "Humble" and "DNA." From there, he went with "Euphoria," "Man at the Garden," "Peekaboo," "Luther," "All the Stars," and "Not Like Us," before finishing with "TV Off."

Akademiks has since responded to those who doubted the leaked tracklist. "You n***as don't leak s**t, y'all n***as suck d**k," he exclaimed in a rant on social media after the game. "I told y'all what's gon' happen, it f***ing happened. Nothing bigger than the chat, n***a. Let me tell you where I got that n***a Kendrick's f***ing Super Bowl performance. A n***a who worked at the f***ing arena is a chat n***a. N***a's label's tight with me. [...] The NFL hit me. 'Ak, we gon' sue you.' [...] I just want to show y'all. Any of y'all journalists who ever think y'all on my level, suck a d**k. I don't f**k with none of y'all. [...] Y'all thought I was done. I'ma keep leaking everything. I don't f**k with y'all, I don't f**k with Kendrick, I don't f**k with no artists. It's gon' be like that for life. Just keep sucking d**k and keep getting info from me."

