Joe Budden Ripped For Dramatically Bad Take On Kendrick Lamar's Leaked Super Bowl Setlist

Joe Budden is being torn apart on social media after the leaked setlist for Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show turned out to be real. He had labeled anyone believing its legitimacy to be an "idiot" during a heated rant on his podcast, earlier in the week. DJ Akademiks originally shared the leak.

"Some of you all idiots out there too damn devoted. Y'all really did it. Y'all really put like band breaks… f*cking songs, segways. Let me tell whoever this cultureless kid is that put this together, this is the worst Super Bowl lineup I have ever heard," Budden said. He went on to suggest there's no chance Lamar would perform "man at the garden" instead of any good kid, m.A.A.d city or To Pimp a Butterfly tracks.

Read More: Joe Budden Thinks Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Interview Was Underwhelming

What Was Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Setlist?

As for the performance, Lamar kicked the show off with an unreleased song before transitioning into "Squabble Up." He took brought it back to Damn to perform "Humble" and "DNA." From there, he went with "Euphoria," "Man at the Garden," "Peekaboo," "Luther," "All the Stars," and "Not Like Us," before finishing with "TV Off."